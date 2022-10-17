The Bear’s Den, October 17, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Analyzing the Bears through 6 games - Chicago Sun-Times - One-third of the way through the 18-week season — the Bears play 17 games and have one bye — Sun-Times reporter Patrick Finley issues a report card.

As Bears hit a break in schedule, these are the biggest questions they face - Chicago Sun-Times - A look at how things are going for the 2-4 Bears, starting with Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields.

Bears off to rough start under coach Matt Eberflus, but he can still change their course - Chicago Sun-Times - The offense is the Bears’ main concern, and it falls on a lifelong defensive coach to fix it.

Justin Fields is giving Bears everything, shameful team won’t do same - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is getting brutalized behind a bad offensive line constructed by Ryan Poles. The young QB is giving the team everything. It’s shameful they chose not to do the same.

Jets’ Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead to celebrate beating Packers, Allen Lazard not amused - ProFootballTalk - Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was in a mood to celebrate after today’s win in Green Bay. Packers receiver Allen Lazard did not appreciate the way Gardner went about it.

Bill Belichick ties George Halas on all-time wins list, Patriots beat Browns 38-15 - ProFootballTalk - Make way, George Halas, there’s a coach who’s tied you.

Infante’s 2023 Bears mock offseason: Free agency and 7-round mock draft - Windy City Gridiron - What could a hypothetical offseason look like if the Bears want to go all-out in capitalizing on Justin Fields’ rookie contract?

Gabriel’s A Scout’s Take: How NFL Clubs React to Wins and Losses - Windy City Gridiron - Before social media sites like Twitter became popular, fans had few ways to voice their frustration after their favorite team lost. Some might call into their local sports radio show or just be...

Wiltfong: Look good while reppin’ the Bears! - Windy City Gridiron - The 2022 version of the Chicago Bears has been difficult to watch, and being a fan of the team has its own challenges, but here we are. We’re all diehards. We all bleed Navy and Orange. And win or...

