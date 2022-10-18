The Bear’s Den, October 18, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ mini-bye review: Justin Fields future is up in the air - Chicago Sun-Times - Rookie head coach Matt Eberflus has shown a pretty good handle on things during a rebuilding season. But Justin Fields’ development remains a huge question mark that likely will determine his success or failure.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Are Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles’ Chicago Bears one year away from contending? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses if the Chicago Bears are a year away from being contenders.

Bears overreactions: Justin Fields in worst situation since Matthew Stafford? - NBC Sports Chicago - Is Justin Fields in the worst QB situation since Matthew Stafford in 2009? Will the Bears move Teven Jenkins back to left tackle? Josh Schrock sifts through the overreactions from the loss to the Commanders.

Bears can reference new Titans stadium for Arlington Heights plans - NBC Sports Chicago - The Titans officially reached a deal with the mayor of Nashville to build a new, domed stadium. Here’s what the Bears can take away from the deal.

NFL odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots vs. Bears game is huge - NBC Sports Chicago - The Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick’s team continuing its winning run in Week 7 against the Bears.

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Commanders - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.

Who Needs a Quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft? - Da Bears Blog - Supposedly, this is a quarterback-heavy NFL Draft. But it also might be a collection of the most quarterback-needy teams we have seen.

Bears 1st-and-10: Braxton Jones’ trial by fire getting warmer - Chicago Sun-Times - The fifth-round draft pick earned the starting job at left tackle in training camp and has the potential to be a long-term solution. But with the Bears’ entire line struggling to protect Justin Fields, living with Jones’ rookie mistakes is a risky proposition.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers wants to simplify the offense, but Matt LaFleur doesn’t know what that means - ProFootballTalk - “Were you surprised to hear how much Aaron wants to simplify the offense?” LaFleur was asked. His answer was somewhat surprising.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Patriots’ Bill Belichick ties George Halas with his 324th win - Chicago Sun-Times - Belichick, who is 324-159 including the playoffs, has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against the Bears.

Kliff Kingsbury open to giving up play-calling duties if it “helps us win” - ProFootballTalk - The Cardinals offense stinks. They rank 22nd in scoring and 16th in total offense. Ken’s Note: That’s PFT’s blurb, not mine. Can you imagine having an offense as high as 22nd in scoring? I’d be earth shatteringly amazing... BTW, Chicago is 31st.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Help the Bear - Windy City Gridiron - I don't usually pay much attention to Twitter trends when I'm searching through the blue bird app looking for news about the Chicago Bears, but when I saw the phrase "help the bear" trending, I had to click to see what that was all about.

Ortho: How much does Offense vs. Defense matter? - Windy City Gridiron - Without a Bears game this Sunday to keep my busy, I decided to dig into a topic I've been interested in for a while. The question of how much impact Run Defense, Pass Defense, Rushing Offense and...

THE RULES

