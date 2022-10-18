Stock up, stock down: Bears-Commanders review

Thursday night games are tough.

The short week, followed by the prolonged look back at the game. Especially if it’s a loss. It just makes the “mini-bye” that comes after that much worse.

But here I am, talking about the game four days later.

Let’s take one more look back at it before we crumple it up and throw it in the trash can to turn our heads toward the next game.

Stock up

Kyler Gordon, CB - The Chicago Bears first draft pick may finally be turning the corner. Hopefully, anyway. It was a rough start to the season for Gordon, who missed a little time in camp with an injury and then struggled mightily trying to learn two positions. But he has started to look like he belongs the last two games. He had five tackles and a pass defensed against Washington.

Tevin Jenkins, G - Jenkins continues to be the only bright spot on the offensive line, in my opinion. He played another solid game on Thursday. I just don’t understand why the coaching staff has such a tough time buying into him.

Jaquon Brisker, S - Another shoutout fo rthe rookie. He had a sack, a QB hit, a TFL and five tackles.

Stock down

Braxton Jones, T - Jones has been surprisingly solid most of the season, but Thursday night wasn’t it. The Commanders’ defensive line is great but it looked all-world out there against the Bears. We knew that there would be lumps with starting a fifth-round rookie on the left side, but here’s hoping there are not as many going forwards.

Roquan Smith, LB - Smith has had only one really great game this year. Sure, he notched nine tackles against the Commanders, but that’s really what he’s expected to do. There just isn’t much else.

Sam Mustipher, C - I might just start putting him down here until he’s out of the line up. I get that the Bears are banged up along the OL and can’t get him out, but it’s time to shake up the norm. Mustipher is bad. This was a brutal game to watch.

What do you think about my list? Who would you add?