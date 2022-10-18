Bears Reacts Survey: Week 7 Confidence poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week’s confidence poll is sure to plummet after the Chicago Bears dropped an excruciating game to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Chicago’s defense played well enough for them to win, but the offense was a painful 0-3 in the redzone. The Bears now sit at a disappointing 2-4 after six weeks, and they have plenty of difficult matchups on the schedule.

Head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and quarterback Justin Fields all seemed to have turned a corner two weeks ago when the team showed signs of life, even though they lost to the Vikes.

Vote in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll and let us know how confident you are in the Bears’ franchise.