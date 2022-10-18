Bears Activate Coulter and Waive Smith-Marsette

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears announced that they were activating Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad and (in a corresponding move) waiving Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Coulter (6’2”) was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2020, but he struggled to find a role there, playing in only one game despite being drafted in the fifth round. His 2021 campaign with Chicago saw him taking only 15 snaps on offense. Whether or not Coulter represents a significant improvement at receiver, it’s clear that Chicago needs to spark its passing offense, and giving a taller target to Justin Fields might at least offer different looks for the passing game.

Meanwhile, few fans are going to bemoan the departure of Smith-Marsette, who was stripped of the football against the Minnesota Vikings in a moment that helped decide the game against Chicago. That fumble also came on the only completed reception of Marsette’s Chicago career, and it came on the heels of a penalty committed in the same game.

To take Coulter’s spot on the practice squad the Bears signed tight end Sammis Reyes.