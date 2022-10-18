Breaking down a frustrating offense, QB expectations, and the best Kyler Gordon we’ve seen yet

Hey Bears fans! I went live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) last night to walk through the film from the Bears-Commanders game! A link to the stream is available below.

In this stream I would’ve continued our new “shorter” format, but the Bears’ offense was so frustrating that I feel like I’d be doing a disservice by making anything a highlight. Next week I hope to have something short to lead off with!

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

Forget the noise — how well did Justin Fields play?

What’s going on with the Bears’ running game?

How does the offense fix things from here?

What should we really expect from a young QB?

How did the defense succeed so emphatically?

What this game means for the rest of the season

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!