Breaking down a frustrating offense, QB expectations, and the best Kyler Gordon we’ve seen yet

Hey Bears fans! I went live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) last night to walk through the film from the Bears-Commanders game! A link to the stream is available below.
In this stream I would’ve continued our new “shorter” format, but the Bears’ offense was so frustrating that I feel like I’d be doing a disservice by making anything a highlight. Next week I hope to have something short to lead off with!
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- Forget the noise — how well did Justin Fields play?
- What’s going on with the Bears’ running game?
- How does the offense fix things from here?
- What should we really expect from a young QB?
- How did the defense succeed so emphatically?
- What this game means for the rest of the season
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
