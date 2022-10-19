Limited amount of Starter jackets available!

This isn’t the first time our friends over at Homage have had these Chicago Bears’ Starter jackets available, but it is the first time in a while. The reason is every time they offer these old-school beauties up, they quickly sell out. Homage just got hundreds of these satin Navy jackets in back in stock, so the time to place your order is right now.

Seriously, if you wait, you’ll miss out. The Starter jackets are Homage’s most demanded item and by far their best-performing product content of the year. The last time these were available, they were gone within weeks.

Get yourself one and grab another for a holiday gift because these may not be around again until 2023.

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Satin Jacket $145 Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Chicago Bears HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage. $145 at Homage

Homage also does Bears’ t-shirts and hoodies better than anyone else, so be sure to peruse their fun and nostalgic designs here featuring Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, Brian Urlacher, The Fog Bowl, SBXX, and many more.