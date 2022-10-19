The Bear’s Den, October 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Ken’s Note: This is about my friend (and a former football player I covered for years as a photographer) and big-time Bears fan Asa Lewis, Jr. Give it a watch.

Three Things Bears Need to Do on Offense Over Next Few Weeks - Da Bears Blog - By now, most fans have come to terms with what the 2022 season is going to be. And what it’s going to be is ugly. But this season won’t be a wasted one if the team drains every ounce of evaluative sweat out of this gym towel of a roster. What do they need to do short-term?

Bears remain confident in struggling rookie WR Velus Jones - 670 The Score - While struggling rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. could lose his job as the Bears’ punt returner, the team maintains confidence in him and will continue to plan to get him involved with playmaking opportunities, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Bears waive WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears on Tuesday waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after several key miscues by him late in recent games cost the team in losses.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus needs to make corrections, starting with QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - As the Bears sit 2-4, it’s not all bad, but there were many deficiencies to address this week.

Bears cut WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who fumbled at end of game vs. Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears had claimed Smith-Marsette at the start of the season.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Most painful Chicago Bears losses since George McCaskey became Chairman of the Board - CHGO - In this episode, the crew drafts the craziest Chicago Bears losses since 2011.

Predicting Bears’ remaining schedule: How many wins in final 11 games? - Bears Wire - This season was always going to be about development, not winning, so there are plenty of young players to monitor over the next few months.

Bears waive Ihmir Smith-Marsette, promote Isaiah Coulter to roster - Bears Wire - The Bears have waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and signed wide receiver Isaiah Coulter to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Matt Eberflus' mini-bye re-evaluation told Bears what they already knew - NBC Sports Chicago - Nothing ground-breaking came from Matt Eberflus and his staff's six-week evaluation of the Bears. The problems are evident. But fixing them might be easier said than done.

NFL winners, losers: Bears, Packers feel different kinds of misery - NBC Sports Chicago - With a third of the season gone, the Bears and Packers are both feeling pain of a season spiraling out of control while two quarterbacks are enjoying a career rebirth.

Matt Eberflus: Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward - NBC Sports Chicago - Through NFL Week 6 the Bears had a regular run game rotation between David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, with Montgomery leading the backfield.

How Justin Fields can make 'improvements' to get rid of ball faster - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have pass protection issues. Justin Fields can help by getting the ball out quicker. That's something Matt Eberflus believes the QB can improve on during the season.

What does Khalil Herbert’s success mean for David Montgomery? - Chicago Sun-Times - Despite being the Bears’ backup, Herbert leads all NFL running backs with 6.4 yards per carry.

Jaylon Johnson: Bears are close ... to winning - Chicago Sun-Times - He’s not wrong. The Bears have lost their last three games by a touchdown or less to the Giants (20-12), Vikings (29-22) and Commanders (12-7) and led in the fourth quarter of the last two games. “We’ve got to find a way to win our individual matchups.”

NFL, Amazon Prime Video add a Black Friday game to the 2023 schedule - Chicago Sun-Times - According to Nielsen, Prime Video is averaging 10.8 million viewers through the first five “Thursday Night Football” games this season.

Von Miller doubles down on prediction Odell Beckham will sign with Bills - ProFootballTalk - Does Von Miller know something? Or is the Bills star edge rusher merely hoping to speak it into existence?

Schmitz: Breaking down a frustrating Chicago Bears offense, QB expectations, and the best Kyler Gordon we’ve seen yet - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Wiltfong: Bears Reacts Survey - Week 7 Confidence poll - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week’s Chicago Bears’ poll!

Gabriel: How Clubs Scout College Prospects - Windy City Gridiron - What’s the difference between an "area" scout and an "over the top" scout? How do teams pare down their scouting lists? That and more from Greg Gabriel here.

Sunderbruch: Bears Activate Coulter and Waive Smith-Marsette - Windy City Gridiron - Receiver help is on the way, as the Bears make an addition and arguably get better by subtraction as well.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders review - Windy City Gridiron - Thursday night games are tough. The short week, followed by the prolonged look back at the game. Especially if it’s a loss. It just makes the "mini-bye" that comes after that much worse.

Silverstein: Next Bears Hall of Famers? What Bears fans need to know - Windy City Gridiron - Devin Hester is heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame by 2027. Here are the odds facing Briggs, Kreutz, Tillman and Ruben Brown.

Berckes: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Reflections on Week 6 in the NFL

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home

