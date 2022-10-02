Bears vs. Giants: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears travel to New York New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a game between two similar franchises. Both revamped their front office and coaching staff this offseason, and both are still trying to figure out of they have “The Guy” at quarterback. New York is further along in making a long-term decision on Danel Jones, as they declined his fifth-year option, while Justin Fields will be making just his 14th start as a professional.

The winner of this game will move to 3-1, which no one could have predicted before the 2022 season started.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 4 matchup.

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for Noon (CT) on Sunday, October 2, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TELEVISION

The game will be on FOX with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call, and if you live in the blue of this 506Sports.com map, then you get the Bears.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Giants as a 2.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 38.5, and the moneyline being -145 for the Giants and +125 for the Bears.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

