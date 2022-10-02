NFL Week 5 Odds: Vikings favored by 7 over the Bears

The early odds from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook are now available for most of week five, and they have the 2-2 Chicago Bears as a 7-point road underdog against the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Bears are coming off a disappointing 20 to 12 road loss to the Giants, while the first-place Vikings snuck out a 28 to 25 win against the Saints in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Interesting to note that the Vikes didn’t want the bye week that teams usually get after playing overseas, so we’ll see if there’s any jetlag that affects their team on October 9 when they host the Bears.

The over/under for the game is 43, which is a point total that hasn’t been touched in any of Chicago’s games so far this season. The moneyline is +265 for the Bears and -320 for Minnesota.

We’ll have all our week five picks later this week, including Bears-Vikings, right here on WCG; plus be sure to tune in to our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. (CT) for last-minute picks, prop bets, and fantasy football advice.

Who do you like on the early odds for the Chicago at Minnesota game? Are you taking the 7 points and the Bears? What about the over/under?