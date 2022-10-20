Bear Bones: Will the Bears Take a Patriotic Pounding?

Episode three of the newest show on our 2nd City Gridiron Channel, Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again, will be LIVE at 6 p.m. CT with Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan getting us all caught up on any news we may have missed from the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders game, but they’ll also be previewing Chicago’s next game against the New England Patriots.

Watch it right here or over on YouTube.

And here’s a general outline of their show.

Intro

Knee Jerk Reaction; One hot take from the last game

News Dump

Training Room Round-Up

Fantasy Focus: Injury News around the NFL

Tibia Perfectly Honest: Something brutally honest each of us took from the last game

We Found This Humerus: Something quirky or funny

Concussed Corner: Something we did not like from the last game, a decision so odd that the decision-maker may be concussed

Jaw-Dropping Stat

Over Unders

Bear Down Vs. ____: Compare some Bears with players on the opposition... essentially a would you rather

Game Predictions: Bears prediction, but we’ll also hit on 3-4 other games

A coccyx and Bull Story (aka something unbelievable): Bold Predictions

