Picks and Profits: Saints at Cardinals

Are you ready for the return of DeAndre Hopkins? I can think of at least three people that are. The first is Kyler Murray, who has stumbled out of the gates this year with a career low in TD% and Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt, one of the more important QB stats. The second is Kliff Kingsbury who has suddenly found himself perched upon a toasty seat in the early going, occupying the division cellar after entering the year with lofty expectations. The third is me, who could use him to make an impact on my fantasy team right away as the bye weeks start to hit. Which of the three of us has the most at stake is open to interpretation.

As far as the actual game, this should be an interesting matchup. The New Orleans Saints come into this one desperate for a win after dropping a close one to the Bengals last week. The Saints need to find a way to get right if they want to fight their way back into the playoffs. The equally desperate Arizona Cardinals also need this one, have the homefield advantage, and the better QB. This really feels like a loser leaves town matchup.

I know we’ve been spoiled with great defensive battles in some of these prime time games lately, but this one screams points. I like the over better than either side in this one but if I’m forced to take a stand (and I am) I’m going with the more desperate team in the Cardinals. I do think Hopkins comes back and makes an immediate positive impact in this one and the Cardinals get it going through the air.

