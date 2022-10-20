The Bear’s Den, October 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Lamar Jackson, Ravens showed Justin Fields, Bears how to beat Patriots - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ running game is a tad overrated. The Patriots will also be ready for it. The Bears’ best chance to outclass Bill Belichick will be to follow the blueprint the Ravens laid in Week 3 and turn Justin Fields loose on the ground.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What is surprising about the 2-4 Chicago Bears? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses the surprises from the Chicago Bears so far this season.

Stat: Pettis TD most improbable completion of Fields’ career - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields’ touchdown throw to Dante Pettis had the lowest completion probability of Fields’ career.

Bill Belichick tips cap to Bears run game before Monday’s contest - NBC Sports Chicago - Bill Belichick delivered a soliloquy about the Bears team, including praise for their run game.

Takeaways from Bill Belichick’s lofty praise of Bears - 670 The Score - On Wednesday, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick finally admitted what many others have been saying: The Chicago Bears are another NFL team.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick lavishes heavy praise on Bears - 670 The Score - The Bears are 2-4 and struggling mightily, but according to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, they’ll pose all kinds of challenges for his team Monday night.

Matt Eberflus: Bears’ pass protection issues on ‘everybody’ - 670 The Score - The Bears’ struggles to protect quarterback Justin Fields fall on the entire offense, not just the offensive line, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Bears shopping Robert Quinn: report - Chicago Sun-Times - A deal would be difficult for a few reasons. Quinn has followed up the greatest season in Bears pass-rush history — he set a franchise record with 18 ½ sacks last year — with one in which he’s recorded only one sack.

Bill Belichick is Justin Fields’ biggest challenge yet - Chicago Sun-Times - He’s perhaps the greatest coach in NFL history not because of any loyalty to one way of doing things. Rather, the scouting report on Belichick is that there is no scouting report.

Kyler Gordon is beginning to find his groove - The Irish Bears Network - Saying Kyler Gordon struggled mightily to begin the year would be a massive understatement. The University of Washington product was hemorrhaging yards to opposing pass-catchers at an alarming rate and continuously looked a step slow in coverage. Fans quickly grew impatient with the Bears’ top selection, and many already wrote him off after a rough

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Despite thumb injury, Aaron Rodgers plans to practice on Thursday and Friday, play on Sunday - ProFootballTalk - “It was sore after the game,” Rodgers said of the thumb. “It progressively gets better throughout the week. Similar plan. I’ll go out and practice tomorrow and Friday and take it easy Saturday, and be ready to go Sunday.”

Sad-sack Packers still a whole lot better than the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - But Bears fan can still take solace that things aren’t all rosy in Green Bay

POLISH SAUSAGE

J.C. Jackson after his benching: I feel defeated - ProFootballTalk - “I feel defeated,” Jackson said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Media. “I just feel like I’m not just being me.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's Data Drop: Bears analytical takeaways from Week 6 - Windy City Gridiron - What do the numbers say about how the Bears performed in Week 6 against the Commanders?

Sunderbruch: Bears QB Justin Fields is not beating the odds - Windy City Gridiron - It’s worth asking whether or not Fields was ever given a chance at all.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2022: Week 6 vs Washington Commanders - Windy City Gridiron - We break down the five sacks the Bears allowed last week against the Commanders.

THE RULES

