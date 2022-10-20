Bears Over Beers: Kyler Gordon & Larry Borom

Welcome back to Bears Over Beers where hosts Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder are taking a closer look at the performances of Chicago Bears players each week. Next up are Kyler Gordon and Larry Borom, two young players the Bears are counting on this year to hold down important positions. After struggling early in his rookie season, has Gordon turned the corner? Are there aspects of Borom’s game that are better than others and does that show up in how offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls his offense? Answers to those questions and more in this week’s episode.

