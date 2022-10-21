Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

This year for this column, I’ve decided to do an experiment in that I’m picking every single game. I’m picking the moneyline, the spread, and the total. That’s honestly insane and I’d never fill out a betting slip with all of those picks. I did want to see how I’d do and honestly, it’s not terrible but predictably below the waterline. For a few years, I made five betting picks a week in a column for another site, where my success was much greater.

This year, I’m laying out my favorite bets on Sunday mornings over on the 2nd City Gridiron YouTube page (10 am CT). With that format, I have some freedom to make full, half, and even double bets for games I really feel good about. The result has been +7 units through 6 weeks. Nothing to write home about (the stamp would cut into your winnings!) but not too shabby either.

This week I find myself wanting to bet the moneyline on some underdogs, juice up the winnings. The early going has seen plenty of upsets and if you can hit some dogs, that will make your week positive in a hurry. I think the juice on the Texans at +255 is worth a shot on the road against the Raiders.

