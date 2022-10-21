Fan confidence in the Bears’ near a 2022 low

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week’s Chicago Bears confidence poll may not have reached a low water mark for the 2022 season — they were at 40% after losing to the Pack — but the 28-point drop after losing to the Washington Commanders is their biggest one-week fall so far.

That was an excruciating game last Thursday Night with so much bad football being played in Washington’s 12 to 7 win.

I had minimal fun watching the Bears lose because the way they lost felt all too familiar. Lack of development from the young players, no evolution in the scheme, and another mistake-prone job from the coaching staff left me shaking my head most of the night.

What do they know about Justin Fields, with arguably the worst collection of offensive talent around him?

The Bears couldn’t scheme up much pressure against a Commander o-line that has struggled, and Chicago’s offense went conservative in the red zone while making some personal missteps.

That awful game leaves 59% of our fanbase out on the current state of the franchise with another primetime matchup this week as the Bears head to New England for Monday Night Football.

