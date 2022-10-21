The Bear’s Den, October 21, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields: Pressure made me speed up my ‘internal clock’ - Chicago Sun-Times - For all the talk about the Bears stunting Fields’ growth by refusing to add proven wide receivers to their roster during the offseason, an inconsistent offensive line might be doing even greater damage. Fields’ admission that the team’s pass-blocking made him change how he played the game at its most critical time sounds that alarm loud and clear.

How Bears QB Justin Fields evaluates play through six games of Year 2 - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields knows he hasn’t “reached his full potential in any aspect of quarterback play yet.” There’s work to be done.

Bears’ Lucas Patrick: I haven’t played to my standard - 670 The Score - As the Bears continue to struggle offensively, there’s blame to be shared all around. With that in mind, veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is ready to take plenty himself.

Bears’ injury report is clean, with Fields ‘feeling better - WBBM - Bears quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report Thursday, a positive sign after he dealt with pain in the aftermath of Chicago’s loss to Washington on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field.

Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields look to lead Bears out of skid - WBBM - In the postgame locker room last Thursday following the Bears’ third consecutive loss, coach Matt Eberflus offered his players a message of hope and a claim that they’re close to success. Those words didn’t land with quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears’ effort to evaluate Fields being done in bad faith - WBBM - The new Bears front office’s effort to evaluate second-year quarterback Justin Fields is being done in bad faith, 670 host Laurence Holmes argued on his show Thursday afternoon.

DE Robert Quinn ‘happy as I can be’ with Bears ahead of trade deadline - Chicago Sun-Times - Quinn has said for months he wants to stay with the Bears, but he is rumored to be a trade candidate.

Bears podcast: Here come Bill Belichick and the Patriots - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields and the Bears will face the Patriots and Bill Belichick on Monday night. Good luck with that.

Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I’ve got to get better at everything’ - Chicago Sun-Times - It has been a rough start to the season for Fields at a time when he has needed to show he’s ready for a breakthrough.

Justin Fields knows he is capable of playing better and is working to reach his 'full potential' - CHGO - Nobody will critique Justin Fields more than himself and he knows he is capable of playing better than what he has shown this season.

Where struggling Bears need to get better after 6 games - Bears Wire - From red zone offense to pass rush, here's where the Bears need to improve heading into the remainder of the 2022 season.

Bears' Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus had 'long talk' after Commanders loss - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears quarterback Justin Fields admitted he was frustrated after the Commanders game on Thursday Night Football.

Bears' Lucas Patrick shares frank assessment of offensive line play - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the Bears offensive line, but he's struggled at both right guard and left guard.

Bailey Zappe evidence of tough year for Justin Fields, Mac Jones, 2021 QB class - NBC Sports Chicago - The 2021 QB class arrived to acclaim and praise. But Year 2 has been a disaster for the first-round five, and Monday night's game in Foxboro puts a spotlight on two second-year quarterbacks looking to find their footing.

Chicago Bears injury report: Team completely healthy at practice - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears had full participation at practice for the first time this season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Report: Mac Jones expects to be available for Patriots-Bears - WBBM - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to be available to play against the Bears on Monday night after missing the past three games with an ankle sprain. It remains unclear if he would get the starting nod.

Patriots QB Mac Jones practices, Bailey Zappe ready - Chicago Sun-Times - Jones was limited in practice Thursday, but reportedly will be available to start against the Bears on Monday night after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. But Zappe, impressive in three games (two starts) in Jones’ place, could get the call.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Elijah Moore trade request gives Bears perfect chance to improve WR corps - NBC Sports Chicago - Elijah Moore wants out of New York. The Bears should be the first team on the phone trying to pry the young slot receiver away from the Jets.

How safe is Kliff Kingsbury? - ProFootballTalk - He seemed to be in trouble after a 10-2 start in 2021 became a one-and-out playoff run.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Bear Bones: Will the Bears Take a Patriotic Pounding? - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again LIVE at SIX as we break down the latest plus preview Bears vs Patriots.

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: If the season ended today - Windy City Gridiron - If the Bears’ season ended today, what would they do at draft picks No. 11 and beyond?

Householder: Chicago Bears-New England Patriots Monday Night Football game preview - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are back in primetime, to once again make us embarrassed on a national stage.

Bears Over Beers: Kyler Gordon & Larry Borom - Windy City Gridiron - We take a deep dive on two young players from the Bears-Commanders game

