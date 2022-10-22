Bears vs Patriots Injury Report: Chicago lists 0, N.E. has 12 questionable

The Chicago Bears have no players on their injury report for their week 7 game against the New England Patriots, and if this has happened this late into a season before, I certainly can’t remember it. They’re not only completely healthy, but there wasn’t a Bear listed on any of the three practice injury reports this week. None that were limited, no veteran rest days, no one out sick, just a clean report.

They are still missing starters Cody Whitehair and Byron Pringle, who are both on injured reserve, but Pringle can be activated after this week’s game with Whitehair the following week. Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is still in his 3-week practice window, so he should be available soon.

All the players on New England’s injury report are questionable for Monday night and they are;

QB Mac Jones - Ankle (LP)

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring (LP)

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe (LP)

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle (LP)

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder (LP)

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (LP)

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (LP)

CB Anfernee Jennings - Calf (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Illness (LP)

CB Shaun Wade - Illness (DNP)

LB Josh Uche, Hamstring (LP)