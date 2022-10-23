NFL Week 8 Odds: Bears open as a 10-point underdog against the Cowboys

The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots still haven’t capped off the seventh week of the 2022 season yet, but our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook already have the week 8 lines up. The Bears open up as a 10-point underdog against the (5-2) Dallas Cowboys for their game on Sunday, October 30 in Arlington, Texas. The over/under point total is 43, and the money line is +390 for Chicago and -490 for Dallas.

The Cowboys just took it to the Lions and won 24 to 6 behind a returning Dak Prescott at quarterback, a strong running game, and 5 sacks and 5 takeaways from their defense.

The odds are sure to fluctuate after the (2-4) Bears take on the (3-3) Pats in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, but what do you think about these early odds?

Do you like the 10-points for the Bears on the road? Are 43 points too many for a struggling Chicago offense to pull their weight on? Will you wait and see what happens tomorrow night between the Bears and Patriots before making a wager?