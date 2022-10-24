Bears vs. Patriots: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The 2-4 Chicago Bears try to snap their three-game losing streak against the team that has historically had their number, the New England Patriots. The Bears are just 3-10 against the Pats all-time in the regular season*, and that 0.231 winning percentage against is the worst Chicago has against any current NFL franchise.

New England has won two straight to even their record at 3-3, and if they win tonight, then head coach Bill Belichick will pass George “Papa Bear” Halas with his 325th coaching victory for 2nd most all-time.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 7 primetime matchup.

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. (CT) from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on ESPN with Joe Buck on play-by-play, Troy Aikman handling the analysis, and Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline. The “Manningcast” will be on ESPN2 with Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and a surprise guest.

ODDS

The Bears are +8, with the over/under at 40.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

*As we all know, the postseason record between these two franchises favors our beloved Navy and Orange.