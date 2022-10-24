Picks and Profits: Bears at Patriots

Bill Belichick has tied the great George Papa Bear Halas for second most all-time coaching wins (regular and post season combined). Tough to compare the two great coaches as Halas coached for forty years in four separate ten-year segments during the early years of football. There was much less parity back in Halas’s day but also, for the most part, fewer games and certainly fewer playoff games. Belichick would need another three years or so to catch up to Halas for regular season victories as he’s currently 25 behind that mark. For those of you that are wondering, Belichick needs another 23 combined wins to tie Don Shula for the most all-time. Seems like Belichick might be the kind of guy who would stick around to break a record like that.

Oh, the game.

Can I keep putting it off? No?

Fine, the Chicago Bears come into this one fresh off an incredibly disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders last Thursday night. With the mini-bye, can Matt Eberflus get his team ready for Belichick and Bailey Zappe? With the line sitting at a hair over a full touchdown at the open, the books sure don’t think so. You’d have to be crazy to bet on this Bears team and offense to do anything of note against Belichick’s defense as they have stymied the Browns and Lions in consecutive weeks.

Still, I think this Bears offense has a chance to get some of the kinks out and keep it close and this defense may be the best the Patriots have faced in a month (more of a burn to the Lions, Packers, and Browns). Give me the Bears to cover and for this offense to do enough to help creep over that low total bet.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.