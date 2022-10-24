The Bear’s Den, October 24, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

How Justin Fields is hurt by constant pressure from Bears offensive line - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been a different player when he’s pressured compared to when he’s got a clean pocket.

Game Preview – Week 7 – New England Patriots - The Irish Bears Network - The Chicago Bears head to Foxborough on Monday night for a potentially historic matchup with the New England Patriots. If the Bears fail to overcome the Patriots, they could find themselves on the wrong side of history. A win for head coach Bill Belichick will see him surpass George Halas’ win total (324) and move

Bears-Patriots NFL Week 7 game: 3 keys for win on Monday Night Football - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears will have their hands full when they take on Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

N’Keal Harry ready to play in Bears-Patriots Monday Night Football game - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles traded a future seventh-round pick to the Patriots for wide receiver N’Keal Harry over the summer.

Eddie Jackson listed in Bears punt return competition - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears safety Eddie Jackson was named as a player in the punt return competition.

Bears’ Justin Fields missed throw to Ryan Griffin, per Luke Getsy - NBC Sports Chicago - NFL experts and fans alike argued over the pivotal play in the Bears loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Bears’ N’Keal Harry focusing on opportunity — not vindication — vs. Patriots - Chicago Sun-Times - The chip on his shoulder is more about proving himself right than the Patriots wrong after they traded him to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. “It’s just about the way I know I can play. Because I know I can play at a high level.”

Bears vs. Patriots — What to Watch 4 - Chicago Sun-Times - Bill Belichick figures to focus on stopping the Bears’ second-ranked running attack, led by Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery.

It’s past time — and prime time — for Justin Fields to perform - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will be in the same place facing the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Monday that they were last year in Pittsburgh: looking for signs that Fields is the franchise quarterback.

Bears’ key young players push through frustrating, loss-laden start to careers - Chicago Sun-Times - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s Utah Utes were ranked as high as No. 5 his final season. Justin Fields was 20-2 at Ohio State. But life with the Bears hasn’t been anywhere close to that. Cole Kmet lost just five times at Notre Dame, but the Bears might match that number in just this month.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers Podcast: Playoff hopes plummet after third straight loss - Acme Packing Company - The Packers dropped an embarrassing loss to the Commanders after Washington scored 20 straight points. Ken's Note: You folks ain't seen nothing yet.

Packers-Commanders recap, final score: 23-21 loss to WAS drops GB to 3-4 - Acme Packing Company - Plenty of self-inflicted wounds hurt the Packers once again on Sunday as they dropped below .500 and find themselves in a three-game losing streak.

5 takeaways from the Lions’ loss to the Cowboys - Pride Of Detroit - It was closer than many expected, but the Lions still fell flat when it mattered most against the Cowboys.

Patriots’ Bill Belichick is unprecedented challenge for Bears’ Matt Eberflus - Chicago Sun-Times - If the Patriots overpower the Bears on the strength of their personnel, Eberflus will have to accept that. But he can’t allow Belichick to thoroughly outfox him. He has to show he can trade punches with the best.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Berckes' Ten Minute Drill: Bears at Patriots - Windy City Gridiron - The fastest preview show on the market breaks down Bears-Pats

Gabriel: How teams create their draft boards; misconceptions of that process - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, gives us an inside look at how teams start to compile the names for their NFL Draft Board, and some misconceptions of that process.

Householder: Betting the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots spread and total - Windy City Gridiron - Do you really want to bet against Bill Belichick?

Wiltfong: Bears vs Patriots Injury Report - Chicago lists 0, N.E. has 12 questionable - Windy City Gridiron - Here are the list of injured players for the Bears and Patriots for their Monday Night Football game.

THE RULES

