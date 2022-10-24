Report: Bears to change starting offensive line tonight

As first reported by ESPN 1000's David Kaplan on Friday and now reported by Chicago Bears' sideline reporter Mark Grote, the Bears are making a change along their offensive line. Here's how they will reportedly line up tonight against the New England Patriots.

Left Tackle: Braxton Jones

Left Guard: Michael Schofield III

Center: Lucas Patrick

Right Guard: Teven Jenkins

Right Tackle: Larry Borom

Patrick, who had been filling in for the injured Cody Whitehair at left guard, will slide over to the position he was originally signed to play, center.

Sam Mustipher, who has started Chicago's last 29 games at center, moves to the bench.

Schofield, who was signed for training camp, cut before the season started, then re-signed when the Bears put Alex Leatherwood on the NFI list, will make his first NFL start since the season finale of the 2021 season when he was a member of the Chargers. The 31-year-old Schofield has started 81 games in his career.

Whitehair was playing solid football before injuring his knee, and if he's able to, he can come off injured reserve after the Dallas game on October 30.