Bear & Balanced: Bears Beatdown Belichick in Beantown

Jeff & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Patriots game and they have some chilled out takes right here.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Jeff Berckes
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears had another prime-time game, but this one was a lot more fun than what we're accustomed to! The Bears walloped the New England Patriots 33 to 14 in a game that may slowly help shift the national narrative surrounding Justin Fields. His numbers weren’t extraordinary, but he had a heck of a game against a Patriot team led by one of the greatest defensive minds in the history of the NFL.

Here's our usual bullet point outline of Bear & Balanced.

  • Intro: We'll both share some general thoughts about the game.
  • The Portillo's Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game, and thanks to our friends over at Portillo's, we'll be giving out a $100 gift card to one lucky fan each week this season. WE GIVE $100 AWAY EVERY WEEK, SO TUNE IN FOR YOUR CHANCE!
  • Sweet Tweets: We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.
  • Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.
  • The Fields Report: We always talk about quarterback Justin Fields right before we take our commercial break.
  • The 3 Bears: You all know the story of the Three Bears, right? In this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Vikings.

Check out the video here LIVE at 6:00 pm CT:

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

You can also listen to the podcast version here or download it wherever you get your pods:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

