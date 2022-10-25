Bears vs Patriots: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears have concluded the primetime portion of their 2022 schedule, and they did so with an unexpected 33 to 14 road win against the New England Patriots. This was Chicago's best overall performance of the season, with all three phases pulling their weight in the victory, but don't take my word for it.

"We were out-coached and outplayed… in all three phases," said New England head coach Bill Belichick in his post-game press conference.

The numbers show a dominant performance by Matt Eberflus' team, with Chicago holding the edge in total yards (390 to 260), first downs (24 to 12), third down conversions (11 for 18 for the Bears to 5 for 10 for the Pats), total plays (70 to 48), takeaways (4 to 1), and time of possession (37:14 to 22:46)

Chicago's defense held New England quarterbacks (Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe) to 17 of 28 passing for 198 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions, for a 54.5 passer rating, and held their running attack to 3.7 yards per carry.

The #Bears are leading 33 to 14 in the 4th quarter...



Chicago hasn't scored this many points since December 27, 2020, when they put up 41 against the Jags. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) October 25, 2022

Now let's take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

OFFENSE

It was another contest played in sloppy conditions, but Justin Fields had arguably his best game of the season with 14 runs for 82 yards and a TD and 179 yards through the air on 13 of 21 passing (62%) with an interception and a TD for a passer rating of 85.2. The game script was so lopsided in the second half that Fields didn't attempt any passes in the fourth quarter.

Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery each rushed for 62 yards, with one of D-Mo's carries going for a TD and Herbert scoring a TD on a 25-yard reception.

Equanimeous St. Brown led the Bears with 4 receptions for 48 yards, and Darnell Mooney led the team with 53 receiving yards on 3 catches.

Cole Kmet caught 2 for 32 yards, but his blocking also made an impact on the night.

Look at #Bears TE Cole Kmet driving 2 Patriots off the ball! https://t.co/e9BUyrz9cx — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) October 25, 2022

N’Keal Harry had a 14-yard reception in his Bears’ debut.

While the Bears started a new look along their offensive line, Lucas Patrick left with an injury, so Sam Muspipher played most of the game at center.

DEFENSE

Roquan Smith made a statement in front of the national ESPN audience with 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception.

Nicholas Morrow had 5 tackles, and Eddie Jackson had 4.

Chicago's rookie defensive backs, Jaquan Brisker (7 tackles) and Kyler Gordon, each recorded their first career interception.

Robert Quinn, who has been rumored to be a hot trade candidate, had a tackle, a QB hit, and a tackle for loss.

Three-tech DT Justin Jones had 2 tackles, 2 passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

It was reported that UDFA Jack Sanborn was the starting strongside linebacker over Joe Thomas, but since that’s the position that is subbed out when the Bears go nickel, Sanborn didn't record an official snap on defense as New England spent most of the game playing three-receiver sets.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos remained perfect on field goals this season by going 4 for 4 on Monday night, and he hit all 3 of his extra points too.

Trenton Gill only punted twice (40.5 ypp), but he put one inside the 20-yard line.

Sterling Weatherford had 2 special teams tackles.

Dante Pettis had 3 punt returns for 33 yards, and Herbert had 2 kickoff returns for 49. Velus Jones Jr. was not used as the primary return man, but he was back on one kickoff that went for a touchback.

To check out the entire Bears vs Patriots box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.