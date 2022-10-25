It’s A Bears Win Den! October 25, 2022

Ken’s Note: As with all weeknight late Bears games, the Den will be abbreviated this morning since I can’t wait up until 3:00 AM for all the stories to be posted. Don’t worry, we have a TON of coverage all day today on Windy City Gridiron for you to peruse and participate in.

Bears romp past Patriots 33-14 as QB Justin Fields, defense shine - Chicago Sun-Times - Other than a brief surge by the Patriots in the second quarter, the Bears controlled the game and gave their best performance of the season

Matt Eberflus proves he can get up off the mat in beatdown of Patriots - Chicago Sun-Times - Perhaps one day Gillette Stadium will be known as the beginning of the beginning for the Bears head coach.

Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘encouraged with progress’ in Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media before their Monday Night Football game against the Patriots and praised Justin Fields’ play this season

Bears observations: Justin Fields leads 33-14 blowout win vs. Patriots - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears delivered their best performance of the season in a 33-14 rout of the Patriots on Monday night. Impressive, most impressive.

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where Bears stand after routing Patriots - NBC Sports Chicago - Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after Week 7 concluded with the Bears blowing out the Patriots in primetime.

Bears rout Patriots, 33-14, in a complete performance - 670 The Score - Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England.

Ryan Poles doesn’t regret Bears’ approach in offseason - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t regret his failure this past offseason to surround quarterback Justin Fields with better receiving and offensive line talent, he told reporters Monday before Chicago visited the New England Patriots on Monday.

Mac Jones gets away with kick to crotch of Jaquan Brisker - ProFootballTalk - During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide. The move wasn’t flagged.

Monday Night Football: Bears force four turnovers in 33-14 blowout of Patriots - ProFootballTalk - The Bears forced four turnovers and rushed for 243 yards in a 33-14 demolition of the Patriots.

Mike Pennel ejected for blindside block on David Andrews - ProFootballTalk - Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. was ejected after an illegal blindside block in the fourth quarter.

NFL Trade Deadline: Receiver candidates for the Green Bay Packers - Acme Packing Company - D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool are long shots to be traded.

It’s time for the Packers to be sellers at the trade deadline - Acme Packing Company - The Packers are in the midst of a three game losing streak to bad teams, showing it is time to face the music.

Patriots vs. Bears: Live updates, score, news, game details - Pats Pulpit - New England falls to 3-4 on the season.

NFL Week 7: Instant analysis from Patriots’ 33-14 loss to Bears - Pats Pulpit - Initial observations from Monday night’s meeting at Gillette Stadium.

Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season - ProFootballTalk

- The Colts will have a new quarterback this week.

Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season with triceps injury - ProFootballTalk - The Jets got a win in Denver on Sunday, but they lost two important players for the season on the way to their fifth victory of the year.

Curl: Chicago deflates New England’s season in MNF victory - Windy City Gridiron - Belichick’s magic didn’t work on this young quarterback, but the Bears offensive and defensive game-plans sure did.

