How confident are you in the direction of the Bears franchise?

Getting an unexpected win on ESPN's Monday Night Football can shift the national narrative for a struggling franchise, and that's what seems to have happened with the Chicago Bears following their 33 to 14 takedown of the Patriots. Analysts have been lauding the way the Bears came out of their "mini-bye" with some successful tweaks to the offensive game plan, and their opportunistic defense impressed as well.

A win in that manner can stoke the hope of a fanbase that has seen their confidence fluctuate in the last few weeks.

Chicago's league-leading rushing attack is putting up numbers that haven't been seen in the Windy City since the 80s, and Justin Fields put his stamp on that primetime game too.

Justin Fields is 1 of 2 players in the last 30 seasons to have 100+ pass yards, 1+ pass TD, 70+ rush yards and 1+ rush TD in an opening half.



The other guy, Russell Wilson, has done it twice: in Week 15, 2012 and Week 5, 2014.#DaBears @ChicagoBears — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 25, 2022

With the Bears sitting at 3-4, the offense showing some life, and the defense having back-to-back solid outings, where is your confidence in Chicago's franchise now?