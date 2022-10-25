Breaking down a new-look offense, Justin Fields, and a shutdown Bear defense

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-Patriots game! A link to the stream is available below.
In this stream I would’ve continued our new “shorter” format, but the Bears’ offense was so
frustrating FUN that I feel like I’d be doing a disservice by making anything a highlight. Next week I hope to have something short to lead off with — especially since I won’t be dealing with a Monday Night time-crunch!
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- How much did designed running help the offense?
- What did Justin Fields do well? Poorly?
- Where does the offense go from here?
- How did the defense succeed so emphatically?
- What has Alan Williams changed over the last few weeks?
- What this game means for the rest of the season
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
