The Bear’s Den, October 26, 2020

Peyton Manning wanted Bears to run up the score on Patriots - 670 The Score - To the dismay of ESPN personality Peyton Manning, the Bears called off the dogs late in their 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Emma’s observations: Bears are forging an offensive identity - 670 The Score - Behind quarterback Justin Fields’ superb play and a 243-yard rushing attack, the Chicago Bears earned a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Watch: Matt Eberflus gives speech after Bears beat Patriots - 670 The Score - After a frustrating 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Oct. 13, the Bears on multiple occasions referenced the need to finish games that were within their grasp. They did that in a dominant 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough.

Grades: The Bears are back, probably forever - 670 The Score - The Bears spent 10 days listening to fans beg them not to be embarrassing on national television and apparently took it extremely personally, rolling to a 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night.

With win vs. Belichick, Bears coach Eberflus gets A on progress report - Chicago Sun-Times - First-year head coach shows he can take a critical look at his team and make adjustments midseason.

Matt Eberflus: McCaskeys ‘pleased’ Bill Belichick didn’t pass George Halas - Chicago Sun-Times - Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could have passed George Halas in career wins Monday night. Papa Bear’s heirs, though, are thrilled he didn’t do it against their team

Bears podcast: Stunning victory over the Patriots - Chicago Sun-Times - No one was expecting such a decisive victory against Bill Belichick and New England.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Matt Eberflus has his best day as a Chicago Bear beating Bill Belichick - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses Matt Eberflus and his Bears beating Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

By the Numbers: 19 key stats from the Bears’ Week 7 win vs. Patriots - Bears Wire - We're taking a look at some key stats from the Bears' Week 7 win over the Patriots.

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 7 win - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 7 win over the Patriots.

Johnson, Bears impressed by Brisker's ridiculous INT - 670 The Score - Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker made a highlight-reel one-handed interception, the first pick of his NFL career, in the second quarter of the Bears’ 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night, and it left his teammates in awe.

Bears' Lucas Patrick could face absence following toe injury - 670 The Score - After being shifted to be the Bears’ starting center Monday, Lucas Patrick suffered another injury setback. He exited Chicago’s 33-14 win at New England with a right toe injury and is undergoing further evaluation.

Check out my “Cut To The Chase” segment tonight on @nflnetwork! @justnfields has a field day vs NE & his growth has really shown up this year! pic.twitter.com/d3pfvBcs54 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) October 25, 2022

Bears film study: QB Justin Fields shows template for his future in win over Patriots - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields brought an ideal combination of throwing and running to the game as the Bears rolled 33-14 and kept the Patriots guessing throughout the night.

Bears draw winning hand with offensive line discards - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ upset of the Patriots was particularly gratifying for center Sam Mustipher and guard Micheal Schofield. Mustipher, who had been demoted earlier in the week, replaced injured starter Lucas Patrick; Schofield, cut in the preseason, started at left guard.

Planned Justin Fields runs gave Bears ‘whole different element’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears emerged from their mini-bye disguised as the Ravens.

Aaron Rodgers: Packers make too many mistakes, those guys shouldn't be playing - ProFootballTalk - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his teammates are making too many mistakes, and those who keep screwing up should be benched.

Aaron Rodgers: Guys who are making mistakes shouldn’t be playing - Acme Packing Company - "Gotta start cutting some reps and maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."

Aaron Rodgers is holding the Packers hostage - Acme Packing Company - The Packers are stuck in limbo with seemingly no way out.

Bill Belichick on Mac Jones being starter if healthy: That's a hypothetical question - ProFootballTalk - When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked in his postgame press conference Monday night about who the team’s starting quarterback will be in the future, he said “we just finished the game.”

Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year - ProFootballTalk - Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided (and it was clear from coach Frank Reich’s comments that owner Jim Irsay made the decision) that Ryan won’t be the quarterback in 2023, it was time to pull the plug on 2022.

Schmitz: Breaking down a new-look offense, Justin Fields, and a shutdown Chicago Bear defense - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ win over the New England Patriots live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Bears Beatdown Belichick in Beantown - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Patriots game and they have some chilled out takes right here.

Borkowski: Wide Receiver Trade Guide Chicago Bears 2022 Trade Deadline - Windy City Gridiron - The 2022 NFL trade deadline is just a week away, and as the Bears’s receiving corps continues to struggle, here is a guide to all (or at least most) of the major receivers popping up in trade rumors

Leming's 10 Bears’ Takes after an impressive Chicago blowout win on the road in Foxborough - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears shocked the majority of the NFL world on Monday night with a blowout win on the road against the New England Patriots. No, you’re not dreaming. The Bears did, in fact, play their best game in years.

Wiltfong's Bears vs Patriots: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from Chicago’s huge 33 to 14 win in New England.

Infante's Notes: Bears dominate in upset road win over Patriots - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears surpassed expectations and put together their best performance of the 2022 season.

