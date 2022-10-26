Cairo Santos named NFC Player of the Week

Placekicker Cairo Santos has been an absolute rock for the Chicago Bears this year, and his skills have been honored as player of the week by the NFL for the second time in his career. Santos was named the NFC Player of the Week—Special Teams” for Week 7 based on his performance in Chicago’s victory over the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Monday. He contributed 15 of the team’s 33 points.

Santos began his career as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, and while he has moved around the league, he seems to have really found a rhythm in Chicago, where he has made over 90% of his field goal attempts for a franchise that struggled to find consistency at the position. Those times are hopefully behind the Bears, as Santos is 11-for-11 on the year.

Alongside Santos, the NFL also named a defensive player (Marco Wilson of the Cardinals) and an offensive player (Daniel Jones of the Giants) to the list.