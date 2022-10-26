Bears Roster Moves: Bryon Pringle back to practice, Lucas Patrick to go to IR

On Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said they intended to place offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on injured reserve with the toe injury he sustained in their Monday night game against the Patriots. Patrick had just been inserted as the team's starting center, so with him out, Sam Mustipher is heading back to the middle of Chicago's offensive line.

That IR transaction has not been made official, but as long as they get him on before this Sunday's game, then he could be eligible to come off the list after their November 20 contest against the Falcons. Teams can bring up to eight players off injured reserve this season after they miss four games.

It was officially announced today that wide receiver Byron Pringle was designated to return from IR and was back at practice, thus opening the 21-day window they have before activating him.

The Bears are in the last week of the 21-day practice window for offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood before deciding to activate him from the NFI list. That window closes on November 2.

Also made official today was the signing of interior offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen to the 53-man roster from their practice squad, and wide receiver Daurice Fountain (6'1", 212 pounds) was signed to their 16-man practice squad. The 26-year-old Fountain requested his release from the Chiefs' practice squad yesterday, and there were reports of several teams interested in the services of the former 5th-round pick.

Chicago only has 52 active players right now, so if either Leatherwood or Pringle are activated they won’t need to make a corresponding roster move.

Today’s injury report consisted of Patrick and right tackle Larry Borom with a concussion.