The Chicago Bears are trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the compensation.

Quinn, 32, had been the center of trade rumors for quite some time. The 3-time Pro Bowler is just one year removed from one of the best seasons of his 12-year NFL career, having broken the Bears’ single-season sack record with 18.5 in 2021. Though the production has not been the same in 2022 — he has just one sack through 7 games — he has made his presence felt through his speed and flexibility off the edge.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, the Bears will be picking up most of Quinn’s remaining contract. Quinn will be under contract for the Eagles until 2024, though the exact structuring of the deal’s financial aspects is unknown as of this writing.

The Bears are 3-4 heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and they’re still in the playoff race in an NFC that has looked weak to start the year. However, this move emphasizes the sentiment that they are preparing to build towards the future rather than compete right away. General manager Ryan Poles hinted towards that philosophy by trading fellow star edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers for a second-round pick this past offseason.

Quinn finishes his tenure with the Bears having played in 38 games and tallying 21.5 sacks, 77 tackles and 7 forced fumbles.