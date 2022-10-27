Picks and Profits: Ravens at Bucs

A battle of two first place teams! The 4-3 Baltimore Ravens fly down to take on the 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in a clash that looked a little better on paper before the season. The Bucs look all out of sorts at this point. Does Tom Brady regret coming back for a 93rd season? I’m not sure, but the Ravens defense will look to add to his woes as Brady currently sports his worst TD percentage in his career to go along with one of the worst yards per attempt. He’s still taking care of the ball but he’s not really doing much with it. Not to mention the vaunted Bucs defense just got beat up by PJ Walker’s Carolina Panthers.

On the other side, the Ravens continue to Raven, grinding out close games, winning their fair share of one score games. Lamar Jackson and this Ravens offense has sputtered in recent weeks, scoring an average of just over 20 in their last 4 matches. Because of the inconsistency of both offenses, I’ll take the under on the total. As for the line, I just think the Ravens are built to win games like this. Short week, well coached, comfortably grinding out close wins.

