The Bear’s Den, October 27, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears injury report: Larry Borom has concussion - NBC Sports Chicago - Larry Borom has been the Bears most reliable pass blocker at right tackle.

Emma: Bears have intriguing chance to add at trade deadline - 670 The Score - First-year general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears have the flexibility to search for new talent on the trade market as players are shopped by other teams. Here are three players who would fit the Bears and whom they could pursue.

Bears trade Robert Quinn to Eagles for 4th-round pick - 670 The Score - The Bears on Wednesday traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced.

Brisker believes Jones kicked him in the junk intentionally - 670 The Score - Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker believes Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ kick of him below the belt in their game Monday was an intentional act.

Bears place right tackle Larry Borom in concussion protocol - 670 The Score - The Bears have placed right tackle Larry Borom in the concussion protocol. He played the entirety of the Bears’$2 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

1st-and-10: Packers demise could fuel Bears revival - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ upset of the Patriots has breathed hope that the rebuild under Ryan Poles is taking hold. But the Packers’ three-game losing streak could be another sign of hope — opening a window to contention in the NFC North.

Justin Fields does his best Lamar Jackson impression - Chicago Sun-Times - “He’s definitely quicker than me and more shifty than me, for sure,” the Bears quarterback said.

Bears trade Robert Quinn to Eagles - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are dealing edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles, one year after he set a franchise record with 18 1⁄2 sacks.

Bears C Lucas Patrick headed to IR - Chicago Sun-Times - Patrick hurt his toe in the first quarter Monday.

Bears K Cairo Santos named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week - Chicago Sun-Times - Santos made all four field goal tries Monday night, and hasn’t missed a kick all season.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Luke Getsy & the Chicago Bears offense stealing plays from Baltimore Ravens? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses the new plays from Luke Getsy. Did they come from Baltimore?

Bears trading Robert Quinn was smart move for rebuilding team - NBC Sports Chicago - In trading Robert Quinn for a fourth-round pick, general manager Ryan Poles showed he's the type of disciplined, big-picture thinker who can build a winner in Chicago.

Why Ryan Poles changed mind about Bears trading Robert Quinn - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles stated in the summer he didn't want to trade Robert Quinn. Things changed.

After Robert Quinn traded by Bears, here's who Ryan Poles could deal next - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

After Robert Quinn trade, Ryan Poles suggest Bears done making deals - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Luke Getsy “Stole” Plays From the Ravens and Gave Them to Justin Fields - Bleacher Nation - Yoink! Luke Getsy appears to have snatched the Ravens’ playbook and the results were wonderful for Justin Fields.

Robert Quinn helps give Eagles a potentially dominant rotation - ProFootballTalk - Along with the guy who seat a Chicago single-season record with 18.5 sacks in 2021, the Eagles have Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Tarron Jackson, and Milton Williams.

Bears send Robert Quinn to Eagles - ProFootballTalk - As the 6-0 Eagles emerge from their bye, they’re doing it with a new addition at pass rusher. Per multiple reports, the Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Robert Quinn trade made too much sense not to happen - ProFootballTalk - Bears General Manager Ryan Poles says his responsibility is to build a long-term, sustainable winner in Chicago, and that’s why it was an easy decision to trade a highly paid 32-year-old pass rusher like Robert Quinn.

Eagles send fourth-rounder to Chicago for Robert Quinn, still have six picks in 2023 - ProFootballTalk - Philadelphia still has six selections in the 2023 draft, including two first-rounders, despite trades for Quinn, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Regardless of a life-affirming win Monday, Quinn was never going to be on the Bears’ next good team. The fourth-round draft pick might be.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers’s comments: Sometimes, the truth hurts - ProFootballTalk - Rodgers took the dirty laundry from the meeting room and told the world about it. Even though he called out no specific players, the message generally calls out the man responsible for the team.

Robert Quinn trade: Eagles acquire Bears edge rusher in exchange for draft pick [UPDATE] - Bleeding Green Nation - A new addition to Philadelphia’s defensive line.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Robert Quinn traded from Chicago Bears to Philadelphia Eagles for pick - Windy City Gridiron - The All-Pro is headed to the top team in the NFL.

Roquan Smith cuts presser short with news of the Robert Quinn trade - Windy City Gridiron - View the FanShot on SB Nation.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-New England Patriots review - Windy City Gridiron - We get to talk about a win?! Feels like it’s been a while!

Gabriel: Why the Bears Drafted Two Defensive Backs in the Second Round - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel dives into why the Bears went defense with those two second-round draft picks.

Sunderbruch: Cairo Santos named NFC Player of the Week - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago has had an up-and-down start to the season, but the kicker out of Tulane has been solid through seven games.

