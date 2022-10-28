Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

Did the books skip the Monday Night Football game last week? Where’s the respect on the Chicago Bears right now? Do they really believe the Dallas Cowboys are that good? Well, maybe, but 9.5 points sure seems too big out of the gate for the Bears coming off a truly impressive, team performance. The Bears were firing on all cylinders in Foxborough on Monday, introducing new running elements with Justin Fields that opened up intermediate strikes missing in the first month and half of the year.

The Dallas defense is no joke - one of the best in the league at this point, but the Bears defense has been impressive in their own right. While Dak Prescott chose to come back last week against the Detroit Lions defense, he didn’t impress in his return. This leads me to believe that the Bears can keep this to within a one score game with a chance to win it late. I’m also not convinced that this won’t turn into a defensive struggle despite an improved offensive architecture from Chicago so I’ll cling to the under in this one.

