The Bear’s Den, October 28, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears offensive line will need to solve Micah Parsons problem - NBC Sports Chicago - The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher is one of the best in the league, and the Bears offensive line has struggled to protect Justin Fields all season.

After trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philadelphia’s path - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears became the latest team to fill the Eagles’ war chest. In time, Ryan Poles should hope to find himself on the other side of that equation. If he follows Howie Roseman’s blueprint, he just might.

Micah Parsons, Sam Williams added to Cowboys injury report - 670 The Score - It’s never good when players are added to the injury report mid-week. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was added to the injury report Thursday with a shoulder ailment, but he was able to get in a limited practice.

Bears’ Alan Williams offers high praise for Robert Quinn - 670 The Score - Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams on Thursday offered his gratitude for pass rusher Robert Quinn, whom Chicago traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Luke Getsy shares how Mike McCarthy impacted his career - 670 The Score - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy shared how Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made an important personal and professional impact on his own career.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Cowboys - The Chicago Bears (3-4) visit the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Sunday’s Bears-Cowboys Uniform Matchup is Giving Off Color Rush Vibes - Bleacher Nation - Remember the NFL’s foray into Color Rush jersey games? Sunday’s Cowboys-Bears game will have some of those same vibes.

Robert Quinn talks about Bears trade, Roquan Smith’s reaction - WGNTV - After being traded by the Bears to the Eagles, Robert Quinn talked about his reaction to the deal along with his thoughts on Roquan Smith, who broke down after the news of the trade came out, during his introductory news conference in Philadelphia.

The Robert Quinn trade is latest example of how fast the NFL changes - The Irish Bears Network - Just one year ago, Robert Quinn was in the midst of the most prolific season for a pass rusher in Chicago Bears history. He set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks and looked utterly dominant in the process. Today, he is on a first-class flight to Philadelphia, where he will begin the next step of

Bears locker room emotional after Robert Quinn traded to Eagles - NBC Sports Chicago - Robert Quinn was a universally respected player in the Bears locker room, and some were surprised to see him go.

Bears GM Ryan Poles shows discipline yet again in trading DE Robert Quinn - Chicago Sun-Times - Even after the thrilling win over the Patriots, this is still a rebuild. And Poles is a realist. That’s a key distinction between him and his predecessor, Ryan Pace. Seeing clearly, rather than seeing what you want, is essential to the job.

Opportunity knocks louder for Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears defensive ends are sorry to see mentor Robert Quinn leave, but also know his departure means a bigger role in the defense. ‘I was sad and didn’t expect it. He showed me the ropes,” Gipson said. “But it’s an opportunity and I’m going to give it my all.”

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Gowton & Wiltfong: 6 things to know about the Eagles’ new defensive end - Bleeding Green Nation - Bears perspective on Philadelphia’s newest defender.

Green Bay Packers losing streak is keeping franchise from this record - Diaryland Express - The Chicago Bears beat the New England Patriots and it broke the tie between the Green Bay Packers and the Bears for all-time franchise wins.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Reports: Ja’Marr Chase out multiple weeks with hip injury - ProFootballTalk - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase would probably miss practice due to hip soreness and it looks Taylor might have been underselling things when it comes to Chase’s condition.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: 5 Questions with Blogging the Boys: Can the Bears defense inspire cheers for the backup two weeks in a row? - Windy City Gridiron - We sit down with David Halprin from Blogging the Boys for 5 questions about next weekends cow-loving football team.

Infante's Data Drop: Bears analytical takeaways from Week 7 - Windy City Gridiron - What do the numbers say about how the Bears performed in Week 7 against the Patriots?

Householder: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys week 8 game preview - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears head to Dallas and face a fearsome pass rush that could kill any good vibes left from Monday.

Wiltfong's Sackwatch : Week 7 vs New England Patriots - Windy City Gridiron - We break down the 4 sacks allowed by Chicago’s pass protection against the Patriots.

