Fan confidence skyrockets for the Chicago Bears

After suffering the biggest one-week drop in fan confidence this year following that loss to the Commanders way back on October 13, the Chicago Bears gave our fans a big shot of hope after dismantling the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Our Reacts confidence poll went from a 28-point drop two weeks ago to a 50-point explosion (the biggest this season) after watching Justin Fields run around in New England.

This week’s fan confidence is up to 91% in favor of the franchise’s direction, and I’m confident most of that has to do with Fields’ fine play. The Bears won 33 to 14 in a game most felt they’d be overmatched in, but it was Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff that dictated the terms all night long. The defense made plays, and Luke Getsy’s playcalling looked as good as it has all season.

Fields still has a long way to go in his professional journey, as does Getsy, but we’re seeing glimpses of this offense’s arrow pointing up.

The 3-4 Bears are a huge underdog against the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys, but if they can build off the success they had last game, then win or lose, I think our confidence poll will remain strong.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.