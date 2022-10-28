Bears vs Cowboys Injury Report: Larry Borom out, Alex Leatherwood activated

One week after making a couple of tweaks to their starting offensive line, the Chicago Bears are forced to do so again, but this time it’s due to injury. The team placed starting center Lucas Patrick on injured reserve, so Sam Mustipher will return to the starting lineup, and right tackle Larry Borom is listed as out with a concussion. It’s likely that veteran Riley Reiff will make his starting debut for the Bears on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in place of Borom.

The Bears also activated offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood to their 53-man roster today. He was in the middle of his three-week practice window after spending a four-game stint on the NFI list with mono. He did start a few games at right tackle as a rookie with the Raiders last year, and the Bears did indicate that’s where they’d work him out when they claimed him. However, there were reports this week that Reiff was running with the ones.

With Borom being the Bear officially on their injury report, his is a relatively healthy team heading to Texas this weekend.

Once the Cowboys announce their report, we’ll share it right here.