Picks and Profits: Rams at 49ers (MNF Open Thread)

A divisional rivalry. A rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game. Two teams off to sluggish starts. Let’s figure this one out.

The LA Rams make the long trek to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers in an important early season divisional matchup. Last year, the 49ers beat the Rams twice in the regular season but lost in the NFCCG. They dropped their opener to the Chicago Bears and lost again last week in Denver on a Sunday Night Football game that everyone would like to forget. The 49ers defense looks as good as ever, but with Trey Lance hurt (and we’re not sure how well that was working anyway) and Jimmy G back under center, the 9ers have yet to find a rhythm.

The Rams recovered from their opening night beatdown at the hands of the Bills to win their last two against bird teams (Atlanta 31-27, Arizona 20-12) but neither win was exactly of the dominant fashion this team was executing a year ago. Still, with these two teams evenly matched and one offense struggling more than the other, I’ll gladly take the underdog Rams with the points to cover and take the moneyline as well. The over/under is appropriately set in the low 40’s, but I think both squads could have trouble moving the ball consistently. Give me the under.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

