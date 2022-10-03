The Bear’s Den, October 3, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in loss vs. Giants - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears let a winnable game slip through their fingers in New Jersey. The grades reflect that disappointment.

Why Matt Eberflus thought Bears pass game improved vs. Giants - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and the Bears passing attack still haven’t cracked 15 completions or 200 passing yards in a game, but head coach Matt Eberflus thinks the offense is improving.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus defends decision to punt on fourth and short - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus is confident with his decision to punt on 4th & 2 late in the fourth quarter.

Bears are Bad, Time to Throw Out the Conservative Playbook - Da Bears Blog - The Bears are a bad football team. And they are going to win some games this year because there are several other bad football teams, and their schedule is laden with them.

Haugh: Bears botch opportunity to defeat a beatable opponent - 670 The Score - The Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday revealed they have a roster full of players whose limitations outweigh their potential and a coaching staff longer on effort and intensity than imagination, an approach that will frustrate a fan base.

Emma: Bears falter in all 3 phases during loss to Giants - 670 The Score - The Bears lost 20-12 to the Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in a performance that showcased Chicago’s deficiencies in all three phases.

Ellis: Maybe it’s time to revisit Poles’ draft decisions - 670 The Score - Bears general Ryan Poles has gotten pretty positive reviews during his first year running the organization, but the performance of 2022 draft class in a loss to the Giants on Sunday left a lot to be desired, writes Cam Ellis. Ken’s Note: Why yes, it’s best policy to cast in stone your opinions of rookies after their playing, at most, 4 games. Everybody knows if a defensive back isn’t an obvious HOF player by the end of game four, he should just simply be cut from the team and shamed all the way to the airport. Good grief.

Michael Badgley goes 4 for 4 vs. Giants filling in for Bears K Cairo Santos - Chicago Sun-Times - He was working out in California on Thursday, trying out at Halas Hall on Friday and kicking for the Bears in his home state of New Jersey on Sunday.

Justin Fields struggles again in Bears’ 20-12 loss to Giants - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears didn’t score a touchdown.

Another hit to Bears’ offensive line as LG Cody Whitehair exits Giants game with knee injury - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears still haven’t had their original starting offensive line on the field this season.

Week 4: Chicago Bears lose to New York Giants 20-12 - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears knew they would have a challenge stopping running back Saquon Barkley, and Barkley made his mark in a Week 4 win for the New York Giants.

Who is To Blame for Chicago Bears Poor Offensive Performances? - The Irish Bears Network - Chicago Bears for as long as I can remember have been a defensively dominant football team. However, when you trade up for a Quarterback like Justin Fields, the expectation of the offense changes. Teams that draft QBs high are expected to build around a young signal caller. The 2022 Season has started off in an

Bears Game Grades: A mediocre at best day for most of the roster - CHGO - By now you know the particulars of the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Offense fails again and again in loss to Giants - CHGO - In this episode, the crew shares their weekly in-depth Chicago Bears preview. Listen as they explain how Khalil Herbert can carry them to a win.

Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 4 loss vs. Giants - Bears Wire - We're taking a look at the studs (yes, there were a few) and duds from the Bears' Week 4 loss to the Giants.

Bears fans rip into Luke Getsy following atrocious showing vs. Giants - Bears Wire - Luke Getsy? Matt Nagy? Bears fans gave it to their OC after Getsy's brutal, conservative play calling against the Giants.

Bears vs. Giants: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 4 loss - Bears Wire - The Bears had a brutal showing in a 20-12 loss to the Giants. We recap the game here:

A few highlights from Justin Fields, just not enough in a 20-12 loss - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears manage just four field goals in a 20-12 loss.

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants Postgame - Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

2022 NFL Week 4 Chicago Bears at New York Giants. Justin Fields delivers a medium-plus performance in defense-assisted loss to humdrum Giants - Windy City Gridiron - The passing game improved a bit and the run game and defense slipped a bit as the Bears keep up a mediocre pace on their trudge through the dregs of low-tier NFL competition.

Wiltfong: NFL Week 5 Odds - Vikings favored by 7 over the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The early odds from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook are now available for most of week five, and they have the 2-2 Chicago Bears as a 7-point road underdog against the 3-1 Minnesota...

