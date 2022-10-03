Cody Whitehair Will Miss a “Bit of Time”

On Monday, news for the struggling Chicago Bears’ offensive line took a turn for the worse. Cody Whitehair, the one-time Pro Bowler who has arguably been the bright spot of an offensive line that has given up 74 sacks since the start of the 2021 season, took an injury to his right knee in the team’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

It is not known at the time what impact this injury will have on the alignment of the offensive line, especially on the interior. Chicago has a number of options concerning who they can install, but at the moment it is reasonable to be worried about what impact Whitehair’s departure will have.

Update: Coach Eberflus indicated they’ll likely go with Lucas Patrick at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, and Teven Jenkins at right guard.

While head coach Matt Eberflus said that Whitehair is expected to return this season, the team has yet to confirm how long he will be out for and whether or not they will need to resort to moving the left guard to the injured reserve list.