Bears vs. Cowboys: How to watch Week 8 matchup

Can the Chicago Bears shock the NFL two weeks in a row? One week after shellacking the Patriots 33 to 14 in Foxborough, they’ll travel to play the Dallas Cowboys in a game that opened with Chicago as a double-digit underdog. On paper, this game should be a lopsided win for the Cowboys, but if the Bears can keep their league-leading running game rolling, they may keep it close enough for Justin Fields to make a few wow plays to help the Bears steal a game.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 8 matchup.

GAME TIME

The Bears and Cowboys will kick off at Noon (CT) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on FOX with Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston on the call, and if you live in the red of this 506Sports.com map (including Alaska), then you get to see the Bears!

ODDS

The last I checked, our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the game with an over/under point total of 42.5, with the Bears getting 9.5 points.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

