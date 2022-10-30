 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears vs Cowboys: Live updates and open thread

Join us for the Bears vs Cowboys game here!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are in Arlington, Texas at “Jerry World” to take on the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s a game that has the Bears as a huge underdog. Chicago shocked the league last week, so can they make it two in a row?

You can check out ESPN’s Gamecast for live statistical updates.

Check out what a couple of our WCG team members are live Tweeting about during the game in the embeds below.

Keep in mind our open threads are all rated WCG-MA, so there may be some occasional salty language that pops up.

Check out what Robert Schmitz is Tweeting about here.

And here’s the Twitter feed from me.

When the game ends, be on the lookout (listenout?) for Robert Schmitz’s Bear With Me post-game Podcast on the WCG Podcast channel, which is available everywhere you find your podcasts, including these platforms, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our fun and exciting video home, so hit the link and help us grow that brand! If you’d like to support the growth of WCG’s YouTube Channel, 2nd City Gridiron, simply liking our videos and watching them all the way through does more than you’d think!

