WCG Sunday Livestream: NFL Week 8 - Bears Vs Cowboys

Good morning. Welcome to Week 8. And welcome to the Chicago Bears, who played their most complete game on Monday and then followed it up by trading Robert Quinn on Tuesday.

Trading Quinn was probably on the table the entire time. Sure, it feels weird to do that after a 33-14 victory over the heavily-favored New England Patriots, but it is a reminder that the goal envisioned by the new Ryan Poles front office is aiming at maximizing the 2023 window.

That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t enjoy those good games and good growth moments when they happen, and there were a lot of good growth moments to look at on both a personnel standpoint and on a coaching standpoint.

Next up on the docket, the Bears get the as-well-but-more-heavily-favored Dallas Cowboys with a returned Dak Prescott and now likely absent Ezekiel Elliott. The plus side to this one is no chance of rain. The downside to this one is that Micah Parsons exists - as well as the rest of a very good Dallas defense.

But if the Navy and Orange have something they can use to be a thorn - or a spur - in Dallas’ ankle, they have the run game to put a heavy-pressure pass rush on its heels a bit. Neither team has defended the run particularly well, although the Bears have been better the last few weeks, and Dallas just acquired Jonathan Hankins to shore up what has been for them a bottom-half rushing defense. But if the Bears get the kind of offense they had against the Pats, convert third down and sustain drives, they might give themselves a better chance than a ten-point spread would indicate they’d have.

Onward to .500, maybe? Bear Down, my friends.

This week’s WCGSL is always thrilled to be able to discuss a resounding Bears win, especially one that displays offensive growth from multiple angles and defensive adjustments. Of course, there’s the Robert Quinn thing too. We’ll get into all of that today.

