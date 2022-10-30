NFL Week 9 Odds: Dolphins open as a 4.5 point favorite against the Bears

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 6, and these two franchises are in very different places. The Bears are coming off their fifth loss of the season, 49 to 29, in Dallas, while Miami just beat the Lions, 31 to 27, for their fifth win of 2022. But as lopsided as that Bears’ score was, there were some nice moments in that game from Justin Fields and the offense. Chicago’s running game continues to be the best in the league, but the QB1 seems to be getting comfortable.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the early week nine lines available, and they have the Bears +4.5 for their first home game since October 13. The over/under point total for the game is 44, and the moneyline is -200 for Miami and +170 for Chicago.

The Dolphins have an explosive group on offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, so Chicago’s defense will need to tighten things up and get their pass rush on track. But if the Bears can run the ball as they’ve been, and if Fields continues his solid play, then perhaps Chicago can control the time of possession and pull off the upset.

Do you like the 4.5-points for the Bears at home? Are 44 points too few now that Chicago’s offense has averaged 31 points the last two games?