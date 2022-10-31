Picks and Profits: Bengals at Browns MNF Open Thread

Despite a few bumps in the early going, the Cincinnati Bengals come into this one 5-2 against the spread, meaning they have consistently outperformed expectations. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall. They simply are not a very good football team and this defense that we all read so much about this preseason that was going to keep the Browns afloat has been a giant disappointment.

The Bengals offense has exploded in recent weeks with Joe Burrow racking up close to 500 yards in the air last week. It’s safe to say that all systems are now go with the Bengals and despite this being a divisional road game, I feel good enough about the Bengals being the better squad here to lay that 3.5 points here. Furthermore, I like the Bengals offense to score against this struggling Browns defense to do most of the heavy lifting on the total, making the over my choice here to close out the week.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.