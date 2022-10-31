The Bear’s Den, October 31, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears observations: Cowboys’ offense too much in 49-29 shootout loss - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields played well, but the Cowboys had too much firepower for the Bears in Dallas.

Bears’ defense has no answers after ‘embarrassing’ performance vs. Cowboys - NBC Sports Chicago - Embarrassing. Frustrating. Unacceptable. The Bears’ defense had no answers after letting the Cowboys run all over them in Dallas.

Bears show signs they’re building legit offense around Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears offense has been vastly improved since their mini-bye, especially with how Justin Fields is leading the way.

Ellis: Bears didn’t lose, they just scored fewer points - 670 The Score - Where he was once showing just promising flashes, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is now stringing together good drives, good quarters and good games.

Haugh: Cowboys run roughshod over Bears - 670 The Score - Tenacity only will take you so far in the NFL. Talent almost always prevails, and the Cowboys had much more of it in a 49-29 win against the Bears on Sunday.

Bernstein: Something good is happening with Justin Fields - 670 The Score - Justin Fields is good enough on his own to make the Bears interesting. And it’s looking more like they can set their sights considerably higher than that if they build a real team around him.

Bears podcast: What does the loss to the Cowboys mean for the rest of the season? - Chicago Sun-Times - There was some good mixed with the bad in Sunday’s loss.

Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys - Chicago Sun-Times - Safety Jaquan Brisker has three sacks this season, the most of any rookie defensive back in franchise history.

Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, a look at Eddie Jackson’s turnover tenacity and more offensive line shuffling.

Bears caught flat-footed on Micah Parsons’ fumble recovery TD - Chicago Sun-Times - Parsons should have been down after recovering David Montgomery’s fumble. But Justin Fields leaped over him, no other player touched him and Parsons was off to the end zone. “I thought he was down by contact and they were celebrating,” Teven Jenkins said.

Cowboys cook Bears’ defense 49-29 in ‘embarrassing’ performance - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s a recurring problem: Any time the Bears face an offense that knows what it’s doing, it overwhelms them.

Bears lose by 20 to the Cowboys. That’s entertainment? Yes, it is. - Chicago Sun-Times - Even though the team refused to amp up the pass game late, there were positives.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields shines, Chicago Bears defense crumbles in loss to Cowboys - CHGO - In this postgame show, the crew breaks down the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At least Justin Fields shined.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers vs. Bills, Week 8 2022: Live game updates & discussion - Acme Packing Company - Keep it here for full coverage of Packers-Bills

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: NFL Week 9 Odds - Dolphins open as a 4.5 point favorite against the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The early line is out for the Bears vs Dolphins next Sunday.

Berckes' Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate Open Thread - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the Week 8 full Sunday slate

Gabriel: Is Braxton Jones the Future at Left Tackle for the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident NFL Scout, Greg Gabriel, sees "elite" traits in Bears rookie Braxton Jones.

Wiltfong: NFL fines a player in the Bears vs Patriots game not named Mac Jones - Windy City Gridiron - Mac Jones was not fined for kicking Jaquan Brisker in the huevos.

