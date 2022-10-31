Bears Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker

Chicago Bears' general manager Ryan Poles has traded two of his team captains in the last week, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. In doing so, he's added a second-round pick, a fourth, a fifth-rounder, and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. According to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer, "there's a bit of chatter inside league circles that the Bears may not be done with their trade activity."

NFL.com's Eric Edholm Tweeted, "It feels like the Bears have more coming. Ryan Poles has approached this roster unemotionally and proactively."

Let's not forget that Poles traded Khalil Mack in the offseason, so he's been in sell mode since taking the job. He's turned over the roster while ensuring he has plenty of money to spend in 2023 and collecting as many draft picks as possible.

The Bears have picks in the 1st, 2nd, 2nd (via BAL), 3rd, 4th, 4th (via PHI), 5th, 5th (via BAL), and 7th, for nine total selections.

For now.

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1 at 3:00 p.m. CT, and the Bears have a couple of veteran players that could make sense to move in running back David Montgomery and safety Eddie Jackson.

Before the Roquan deal happened, I figured the Bears would stand pat, but now I'm not so sure.

The 25-year-old Montgomery is in the last year of his rookie contract, and if Poles doesn't want to pay a premium price to re-sign him, he may as well see what he could get in the draft.

Jackson is in a different situation with two more years on his contract (plus a void year), but a team looking for secondary help for a playoff run could come calling for the 28-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler.

There's also an outside chance that Poles could add some help for his team if the price is right. There are a lot of reclamation-type receivers rumored to be available, plus snagging a scheme fit for their defense or an upgrade on the offensive line can't be discounted.

I asked a few of our guys here at WCG to share some thoughts on the trade deadline with me, and here's some of what they had to say.

"The idea of trading Montgomery and the fourth from the Eagles for a third is a lot more interesting than just collecting another fourth or fifth," Josh Sunderbruch said, "because the more Poles can do to accumulate picks in the #20-100 range, the better."

Peter Borkowski told me, "While I personally would not mind the team going out and getting a cheap, young WR project who might blossom into something (like an Elijah Moore or Terrace Marshall Jr.), sitting tight is the best option. Save your draft capital, save your cap space, and then make some noise in the offseason when more options are on the table."

Sam Householder said, "Poles isn't in a position to want to give up capital for future years when you can probably stomach nine more games like the Bears had on Sunday in Dallas. Games where you see growth from Justin Fields but are frustrated by the lack of talent around the quarterback. If it's that or giving up day one or two picks, I think you take the former every time."

If there are any concrete rumors or news nuggets that pop up surrounding the Bears and the trade deadline, we'll share them right here.