The Bear’s Den, October 4, 2022

5 plays that led to Bears loss to Giants in NFL Week 4 - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears made critical mistakes on offense, defense and special teams, but these were the five plays that doomed them the most against the Giants in Week 4.

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of “meh.” Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.

Bears snap count: Velus Jones not part of offense in loss vs. Giants - NBC Sports Chicago - Velus Jones Jr. made his NFL debut Sunday in the Meadowlands but made no impact on the Bears’ offense.

Cody Whitehair expected to miss time with right knee injury - 670 The Score - Bears left guard Cody Whitehair is expected to miss time with a right knee injury, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. The team is still determining the extent of his injury.

Jaylon Johnson remains unsure if he’ll play against Vikings - 670 The Score - As a key matchup against star receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings looms Sunday, the Bears could be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson once again.

Film study: Bears’ lack of passing near end zone sounds red alert - Chicago Sun-Times - Those looking for more evidence of the Bears’ lack of faith in quarterback Justin Fields should venture no further than the 20-yard line.

Cody Whitehair out, Cairo Santos back for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears kicker Cairo Santos is back at Halas Hall on Monday after missing Sunday’s game and two practices with a personal issue, head coach Matt Eberflus said.

Cody Whitehair: Chicago Bears guard's injury not season-ending - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears left guard Cody Whitehair will miss some time with a right knee injury, but he is expected to return this season.

Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts on the Week 4 loss - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears defense has allowed 733 rushing yards in four games, on pace to surrender 3,116 this season. Read Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts on the Week 4 loss.

Justin Fields’ most productive game of 2022 not nearly enough, for him or Bears - The Athletic - The Bears' best passing game of the season still resulted in only 12 points on an afternoon when the run defense couldn't stop the Giants.

Bears’ many problems should be no surprise: Postgame Pompei - The Athletic - Bears coaches aren’t game planning and calling plays conservatively by choice. They are doing it by necessity.

CHGO Bears Podcast: How does Matt Eberflus and Co. fix the team's biggest issues? - CHGO - The Chicago Bears game tape was watched and mistakes were made. Who’s to blame for the loss to the Giants and how can all of the issues get fixed? Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Corey Wootton react with all the emotions as the Bears settle in at 2-2 with the Minnesota Vikings up next on today’s CHGO Bears Podcast.

8 Takeaways from the Bears’ sluggish loss to the Giants - Bears Wire - From Justin Fields' improvement to Luke Getsy's situational playcalling woes, here are our takeaways from the Bears' loss to the Giants.

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 4 loss - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 4 loss vs. Giants.

Why Justin Fields didn't hit Darnell Mooney for wide-open TD vs. Giants - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields missed a layup Sunday against the Giants as Darnell Mooney broke open down the seam late in the first half. The fault lies with both Mooney and Fields.

‘We’ve got work to do’ — Bears’ defense getting run over - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are 11th in the NFL in points allowed, but coach Matt Eberflus isn’t letting that mask an alarming hole in their run defense — currently 32nd and last in the league after allowing 262 rushing yards against the Giants on Sunday.

Bears QB Justin Fields’ poor play exacerbated by ancillary problems - Chicago Sun-Times - Nothing about the passing offense is working right now, and Fields’ performance against the Giants was merely a small step forward.

Cordarrelle Patterson will miss at least four weeks after going on injured reserve - ProFootballTalk - Falcons running back/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be on the field for the next four weeks.

Berckes' & Wiltfong's Bear & Balanced: Bears vs Giants cooled down review - Windy City Gridiron - JB & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Giants game and they have their day-after takes right here.

Sunderbruch: Cody Whitehair Will Miss a “Bit of Time” - Windy City Gridiron - So, fans of Chicago just got bad news regarding the state of the team’s most reliable offensive lineman.

Leming: 10 Takes after yet another frustrating Bears offensive performance and a 20-12 loss - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears fell to (2-2) on Sunday afternoon after their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Two turnovers doom an offense who couldn’t get into the end zone, despite the Giants going through both active quarterbacks.

Wiltfong: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their 20 to 12 loss at the hands of the New York Giants.

Infante's Notes: Bears begin early hibernation in loss to Giants - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears fall to 2-2 with their 20-12 road loss to the Giants.

