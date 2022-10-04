Chicago Bears Week 5 Confidence poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

That was a tough one on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears lost a game that was there for the taking had they been able to make a few more plays, but conservative playcalling, an inability to stop the run, and pass protection woes doomed them.

They fell to 2-2, but more troubling than the loss is how the offense has performed through four weeks. Justin Fields and the passing game had their best outing this year, but they still average less than a hundred yards per game through the air (97.5).

General manager Ryan Poles, a former offensive lineman, and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, another former offensive lineman, have constructed an o-line that has struggled to pass block. The receiving corps hasn’t stepped up this season either, and those two things make it tough to evaluate Fields.

If the Bears can’t determine if they have the right guy under center due to a lack of talent on offense, then what is the future outlook of the franchise?

There are still thirteen games to go, but the trends starting to show up about this team are worrisome.

Where is your overall confidence level in the franchise after four games?